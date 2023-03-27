Flint resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize

Posted/updated on: March 27, 2023 at 11:32 am

AUSTIN – A Flint resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game 200X Cash Blitz. According to a news release, the ticket was purchased at Uncle’s 130203 in Midland. The claimant elected to remain anonymous. This was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. 200X Cash Blitz offers more than $145 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.68, including break-even prizes, according to the release.

