Today is Monday March 27, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Flint resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize

Posted/updated on: March 27, 2023 at 11:32 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Flint resident claims million scratch ticket prizeAUSTIN – A Flint resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game 200X Cash Blitz. According to a news release, the ticket was purchased at Uncle’s 130203 in Midland. The claimant elected to remain anonymous. This was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. 200X Cash Blitz offers more than $145 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.68, including break-even prizes, according to the release.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC