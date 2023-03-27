Today is Monday March 27, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Student group sues after Texas university cancels drag show

Posted/updated on: March 27, 2023 at 11:15 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


CANYON (AP) – A student group at a university in the Texas Panhandle said in a federal lawsuit filed Friday that the school’s president violated their constitutional right to free speech when he canceled their planned drag show. Walter Wendler, president of West Texas A&M University in Canyon, located just south of Amarillo, said lastweek in a letter laden with religious references that he believed drag shows discriminated against women and were “derisive, divisive and demoralizing misogyny, no matter the stated intent.” In recent months, drag shows across the country have been targeted by right-wing activists and politicians.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC