Student group sues after Texas university cancels drag show

Posted/updated on: March 27, 2023 at 11:15 am

CANYON (AP) – A student group at a university in the Texas Panhandle said in a federal lawsuit filed Friday that the school’s president violated their constitutional right to free speech when he canceled their planned drag show. Walter Wendler, president of West Texas A&M University in Canyon, located just south of Amarillo, said lastweek in a letter laden with religious references that he believed drag shows discriminated against women and were “derisive, divisive and demoralizing misogyny, no matter the stated intent.” In recent months, drag shows across the country have been targeted by right-wing activists and politicians.

