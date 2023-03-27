Today is Monday March 27, 2023
Daniel Radcliffe and girlfriend Erin Darke expecting their first baby

Posted/updated on: March 27, 2023 at 9:06 am
Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Daniel Radcliffe and longtime girlfriend girlfriend Erin Darke are expecting their first child, a rep for the Harry Potter alum tells People.

Radcliffe, 33, and Darke, 38, started dating after playing love interests in the 2013 movie Kill Your Darlings. They worked together again on the 2016 movie Don't Think Twice and season three of Radcliffe's TBS series Miracle Workers.

Radcliffe told People last year that he and Darke, 38, were "really happy" together, adding, "I've got a really nice life. I've been with my girlfriend for a decade, pretty much."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



