Officer-involved shooting in Marshall under investigation

Posted/updated on: March 27, 2023 at 8:55 am
Officer-involved shooting in Marshall under investigationMARSHALL — Marshall Police Department announced that officers shot a man in downtown Marshall on Saturday. According to our news partner KETK, officials said they received reports about a man who was dressed in a trench coat and walking in the middle of the road carrying a rifle, around 11:23 p.m. on Saturday. According to Marshall PD, the responding officers found the man, Shimon Faggett, 43, and repeatedly asked him to drop what they thought was a rifle. The officers then shot Faggett after he allegedly pointed what turned out to be a replica weapon at them, officials said. Faggett was later taken to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Marshall to be treated, after the officers provided first aid, according to Marshall PD. A press release said that the officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave. The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting along with Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.



