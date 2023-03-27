In Brief: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ renewed for season 20, and more

Posted/updated on: March 27, 2023 at 7:46 am

Nicholas Lloyd Webber, son of musical composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, died in Basingstoke, England on March 25, after an 18-month-long battle with gastric cancer, Lloyd Webber announced on Saturday. He was 43. “I am shattered to have to announce that my beloved elder son Nick died a few hours ago in Basingstoke Hospital,” the elder Lloyd Webber shared Saturday on Twitter. “His whole family is gathered together and we are all totally bereft." Nicholas Lloyd Webber followed in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, becoming a Grammy-nominated composer as well as a record producer. Nick worked on feature films, short films, television and theater projects, most recently the 2021 Bad Cinderella original cast album, along with his father...

Jon Hamm is joining the cast of Paramount+'s Mean Girls Musical in the role of Coach Carr, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He joins previously announced cast members Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey and Reneé Rapp. Along with original star and writer Tina Fey, Tim Meadows will also be returning to the screen. Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, Avantika, Mahi Alam, Christopher Briney, Bebe Wood, Ashley Park and Connor Ratliff also star in the movie, an adaptation the Broadway musical that itself is an adaptation of the original 2004 teen comedy film...

Following Trevor Noah’s exit from The Daily Show back in December, Comedy Central has set dates for the next five guest hosts. Former Daily Show correspondent Roy Wood Jr. will sit in the anchor chair the week of April 3, followed by Jordan Klepper the week of the April 17, Desi Lydic the week of April 24, Dulcé Sloan the week of May 1 and Michael Kosta the week of May 8. Ronny Chieng and Lewis Black are also set to guest host, with their dates to be announced. The Daily Show airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central...

Variety reports Grey’s Anatomy, already the longest running primetime medical drama in TV history, has been renewed for season 20 at ABC. After 19 seasons, Grey's Anatomy ranks as the network’s number-one show among adults 18-49, averaging 10.7 million viewers per episode in Live+35 viewing across all platforms, per ABC. The season 19 finale of Grey’s Anatomy will air on May 18...

Schitt's Creek alum Eugene Levy has been tapped to star in the upcoming feature comedy Summer Camp, joining Diane Keaton, Kathy Bates and Alfre Woodard, according to Deadline. The movie follows three childhood friends who spent their childhood summers together at sleepaway camp. After drifting apart they attend a camp reunion, where they're reminded of how much they need each other. The film is set to begin shooting in April...

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back