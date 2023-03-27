Today is Monday March 27, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Two dead, five injured in shootings at two Little Rock locations, police say

Posted/updated on: March 27, 2023 at 8:06 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Piccell/Getty Images

(LITTLE ROCK, Ark.) -- Two people were killed and five were injured in a pair of shootings in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Sunday evening, local police said.

Little Rock Police officials said they'd opened a homicide investigation after the shootings, which happened within moments of each other along Asher Avenue. It was initially unclear if the incidents were related, authorities said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Police said they were alerted at about 9:25 p.m. local time that two people were injured in a shooting near the intersection of Asher and University avenues.

"Moments later, near Asher Avenue and Adams Street, multiple people were shot resulting in two homicides," officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC