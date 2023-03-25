2 dead in rail car; human smuggling investigation indicated

Posted/updated on: March 25, 2023 at 3:19 pm

(AP) – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says two people found dead in a railroad car in south Texas were Honduran men. The department indicated in a Saturday statement that it is investigating the case as possible human smuggling. The department’s spokesperson has declined to comment beyond the statement. A Union Pacific railroad spokesperson says the company is cooperating with authorities to determine what happened. The spokesperson says the company has “strict policies” to prevent people from boarding trains without authorization. The Department of Homeland Security says the two dead were among 17 people found in the railroad cars. Four people were hospitalized.

