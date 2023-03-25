Trump rallying supporters in Waco ahead of possible charges

Posted/updated on: March 25, 2023 at 8:17 am

WACO (AP) — A defiant Donald Trump is holding the first rally of his 2024 campaign in Waco, Texas, as he faces the prospect of a possible indictment. Trump is gathering with supporters Saturday in a city made famous by deadly resistance against law enforcement ahead of the 30th anniversary of the Waco massacre. The rally comes as he has been urging his supporters to protest investigators in New York, echoing language he used before Jan. 6, 2021. He has also been raising the prospect of possible violence if he is charged. In a social media post early Friday, he warned of “potential death & destruction” that would be “catastrophic for our Country.”

