DPS: Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in Harrison County

Posted/updated on: March 24, 2023 at 5:41 pm

KARNACK – The Texas Department of Public Safety says a suspect died following an officer-involved shooting in Harrison County on Thursday. According to our news partner KETK, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says the Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting. The suspect’s name was not immediately released. Authorities said deputies were called Thursday due to a fight on Lotta Road in Karnack and that led to the officer-involved shooting. The sheriff asked the Texas Rangers to investigate, which is part of law enforcement protocol. Authorities said they will share more information when it becomes available.

Go Back