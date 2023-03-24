Today is Friday March 24, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


DPS: Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in Harrison County

Posted/updated on: March 24, 2023 at 5:41 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DPS: Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in Harrison CountyKARNACK – The Texas Department of Public Safety says a suspect died following an officer-involved shooting in Harrison County on Thursday. According to our news partner KETK, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says the Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting. The suspect’s name was not immediately released. Authorities said deputies were called Thursday due to a fight on Lotta Road in Karnack and that led to the officer-involved shooting. The sheriff asked the Texas Rangers to investigate, which is part of law enforcement protocol. Authorities said they will share more information when it becomes available.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC