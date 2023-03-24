Noble E. Young Park grand opening re-scheduled for April 15

Posted/updated on: March 24, 2023 at 5:08 pm

TYLER — The City of Tyler Parks and Recreation Department has re-scheduled a grand opening at Noble E. Young Park. The event, previously set for April 6, will now be held Saturday, April 15, at 1 p.m. According to a news release, the purpose is to bring the community together to celebrate updates to the park. Officials say the new and improved features include restrooms, an art mural, a parking lot with a new location, a mile-long and eight-foot-wide walking trail, picnic tables and benches, a pavilion, a children’s bike park, and an outdoor gym. The park is located on Towne Park Drive in southwestern Tyler. Funding for the project was provided through the Community Development Block Grant program. For more information about Tyler Parks and Rec improvement projects, visit this link or call (903) 531-1370.

