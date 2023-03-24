Today is Friday March 24, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Trump rally falls during anniversary of Waco’s dark past

Posted/updated on: March 24, 2023 at 4:52 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


WACO (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s rally in Waco this weekend comes amid the 30th anniversary in the city of the infamous deadly standoff at the Branch Davidians compound. Trump, who is facing the possibility of becoming the first president in U.S. history to be indicted, hasn’t nodded to Waco’s past leading up to Saturday’s rally. His campaign called the decision to hold the event at Waco’s regional airport ideal because of the city’s proximity to Texas’ largest cities. The siege at the compound continues to hold deep symbolism. It was a 51-day standoff that resulted in the deaths of more than 80 members of a religious cult and four federal agents.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC