Bezos’ rocket company pins crash on overheated engine nozzle

Posted/updated on: March 24, 2023 at 5:16 pm
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A private rocket company says an overheated engine nozzle is responsible for last year’s failed launch. Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin said Friday its quick trips to space from West Texas have been grounded since the accident and flights should resume later this year. The New Shepard rocket was carrying experiments but no passengers when its engine nozzle broke apart due to excessive temperatures. The escape system kicked in, and the capsule parachuted to safety. But the rocket came crashing down. Blue Origin says a design change led to the problem, which is being fixed.



