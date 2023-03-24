Smith County Road 188 open after bridge replacement

Posted/updated on: March 24, 2023 at 5:14 pm

SMITH COUNTY — Smith County Road 188, east of the Emerald Bay Lake subdivision, is back open to drivers after a bridge was replaced. According to a news release, County Engineer Frank Davis said contractor Reynolds & Kay completed the bridge replacement and paving. Officials say work crews will remain in the area over the next two to three weeks to install the guard rail and stripe the pavement. The portion of the road that was closed since February 27 was located between FM 344 and FM 346. A narrow bridge was replaced with a concrete box culvert.

