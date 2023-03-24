Today is Friday March 24, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Smith County Road 188 open after bridge replacement

Posted/updated on: March 24, 2023 at 5:14 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Smith County Road 188 open after bridge replacementSMITH COUNTY — Smith County Road 188, east of the Emerald Bay Lake subdivision, is back open to drivers after a bridge was replaced. According to a news release, County Engineer Frank Davis said contractor Reynolds & Kay completed the bridge replacement and paving. Officials say work crews will remain in the area over the next two to three weeks to install the guard rail and stripe the pavement. The portion of the road that was closed since February 27 was located between FM 344 and FM 346. A narrow bridge was replaced with a concrete box culvert.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC