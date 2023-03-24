Coffee City police searching for man accused of assault, evading arrest

Posted/updated on: March 24, 2023 at 1:38 pm

COFFEE CITY — The Coffee City Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding William Andrew Wilson, 31, who they said uses several different names. According to our news partner KETK, CCPD said he is wanted on several charges and uses the names Andrew William Wilson, Anthony George Bush, and “any other names he comes up with on the fly.” Police said they responded to a disturbance at the Lake Palestine Motor Inn on March 15 around 11:30 a.m. Wilson allegedly assaulted a woman at the motel and left the scene before officers arrived, CCPD said. A warrant was then issued for assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Officers said they responded to a vehicle, allegedly driven by Wilson, in a ditch near Fat Dog Beverages on Live Oak Drive on the same day. Police said Wolfe gave a false name and ran away behind Fat Dog Beverages into an unlocked door of a nearby residence. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Chandler Police Department, and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office assisted on the call, but CCPD said they could not locate Wolfe. Warrants were then issued for evading arrest/detention, failure to identify as a fugitive, and criminal trespassing. Anyone with information is urged to call the Coffee City Police Department at 903-876-4946 or the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 903-675-5128.

