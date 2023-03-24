TxDOT seeks input on future plans

Posted/updated on: March 24, 2023 at 1:00 pm

DALLAS (KRLD) – It takes a long time to plan for the transportation needs of Texas. TxDOT is trying to stay a step ahead of state growth with Connecting Texas 2050, their plan for the next quarter century of transit in the Lone Star State. Kendall Sloan from TxDOT says they’re gathering input through public meetings. There are about a dozen in-person meetings across the state over the next six weeks — and a virtual meeting is available online at this link.

