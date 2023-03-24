Today is Friday March 24, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


TxDOT seeks input on future plans

Posted/updated on: March 24, 2023 at 1:00 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DALLAS (KRLD) – It takes a long time to plan for the transportation needs of Texas. TxDOT is trying to stay a step ahead of state growth with Connecting Texas 2050, their plan for the next quarter century of transit in the Lone Star State. Kendall Sloan from TxDOT says they’re gathering input through public meetings. There are about a dozen in-person meetings across the state over the next six weeks — and a virtual meeting is available online at this link.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC