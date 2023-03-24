Today is Friday March 24, 2023
Congresswoman takes up state takeover of Houston ISD

Posted/updated on: March 24, 2023 at 12:58 pm
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRLD) – The takeover by the TEA of the Houston Independent School District is now on the president’s radar. Houston-area Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee says she recently briefed President Joe Biden on the takeover of the district, saying students, parents, teachers, and support staff are being negatively impacted by the move. Earlier this week, the congresswoman took to Twitter to talk about the TEA’s decision to appoint a board of managers, rather than the elected school board. According to Jackson Lee, “A board of managers has one boss — not a voter, not a parent, not a teacher. It is one boss — the commissioner of the TEA.” Jackson Lee also says the state of Texas should kick in more funding for schools, to give students more resources.



