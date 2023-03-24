Today is Friday March 24, 2023
Keep Tyler Beautiful unveils new restroom murals at two parks

Posted/updated on: March 24, 2023 at 11:37 am
Keep Tyler Beautiful unveils new restroom murals at two parksTYLER — Keep Tyler Beautiful is unveiling three new restroom murals by local artists at two parks. Two murals were completed on the softball side of Lindsey Park on Spur 364. They were painted by local artist Dallas Rose. She is scheduled to complete two companion murals on the soccer side of the park later this year. The restroom at Pollard Park on Amherst Drive had a mural painted by Dace Kidd. The mural features a variety of colorful roses. All three murals were completed in February. “The Pollard Park mural is the ninth restroom mural completed since 2019, said Keep Tyler Beautiful Community Coordinator Erin Garner as quoted in a news release. “Keep Tyler Beautiful’s goal is to cover all Tyler park restrooms with murals in the next few years as part of our ongoing mission for beautification.”

The Pollard Park mural is pictured at top; the Lindsey park murals are shown at left. The other restroom murals completed by Keep Tyler Beautiful are at Bergfeld Park, Emmett J. Scott Park, Golden Road Park, Hillside Park, Noble E. Young Park, and Woldert Park. For more information about mural opportunities or Keep Tyler Beautiful, visit this link, contact Erin Garner at (903) 531-1335, or email ktyb@tylertexas.com.



