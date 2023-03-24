Today is Friday March 24, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: March 24, 2023 at 11:09 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Hulu
Up Here: Fall in love with the new musical romantic comedy set in New York City during the year 1999, starring Mae Whitman and Carlos Valdes.

Netflix
Love Is Blind: Learn if true connections can be made without knowing what your partner looks like in season four of the dating reality show.

HBO Max
Succession: The Roy family struggles for power as they prepare for the sale of their media company in the fourth and final season.

Showtime
Yellowjackets: Find out if the Yellowjackets will make it through the winter in season two of the drama series.

Paramount+
Rabbit Hole: There’s more than reputation at stake when a corporate spy is accused of murder in the new thriller Rabbit Hole, starring Kiefer Sutherland.

That’s a wrap on this week’s Weekend Watchlist. Happy streaming!

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC