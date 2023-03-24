Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: March 24, 2023 at 11:09 am

Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Hulu

Up Here: Fall in love with the new musical romantic comedy set in New York City during the year 1999, starring Mae Whitman and Carlos Valdes.

Netflix

Love Is Blind: Learn if true connections can be made without knowing what your partner looks like in season four of the dating reality show.

HBO Max

Succession: The Roy family struggles for power as they prepare for the sale of their media company in the fourth and final season.

Showtime

Yellowjackets: Find out if the Yellowjackets will make it through the winter in season two of the drama series.

Paramount+

Rabbit Hole: There’s more than reputation at stake when a corporate spy is accused of murder in the new thriller Rabbit Hole, starring Kiefer Sutherland.



That’s a wrap on this week’s Weekend Watchlist. Happy streaming!

