Arrests made in double homicide in Tyler

Posted/updated on: March 24, 2023 at 4:40 pm

TYLER — Two people are arrested and jailed in a double homicide in Tyler. Police say Aaron Johnson, 20, is charged with capital murder with a $2,000,000 bond. Nicholas Hudson, 18, faces two counts of murder, each with a $1,000,000 bond. Authorities say police responded to the Royal Crest Apartments on Sybil Lane Thursday night and found a vehicle in the parking lot with two people dead of multiple gunshot wounds. They were later identified as Donovan Dodd, 19, and Ladarius Jackson, 17, both from Athens. A short time later, police got a call from another victim on Park Place who had been shot at the apartment complex. Police now say that person was Aaron Johnson, who was taken to the hospital and released before police announced his capital murder charge. We’ll provide further details as they come in.

Go Back