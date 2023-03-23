Today is Thursday March 23, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Rapper Taxstone convicted of shooting bodyguard during New York concert

Posted/updated on: March 23, 2023 at 7:03 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Ilkay Dede / EyeEm / Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Darryl Campbell, better known as the rapper and hip-hop podcaster Taxstone, was convicted Thursday in New York of manslaughter in connection with the 2016 shooting of a bodyguard during a concert at Irving Plaza.

A jury in Manhattan found Taxstone guilty of shooting and killing Ronald McPhatter and seriously injuring three others.

He will be sentenced next month for what District Attorney Alvin Bragg called a "tragic and deadly confrontation in a packed New York City music venue."

The shooting stemmed from a longtime feud Taxstone had with Roland Collins, known as rapper Troy Ave, who testified against him, prosecutors said. McPhatter was Troy Ave's bodyguard.

Rapper TI was performing when the shots were fired. Troy Ave was on deck to perform.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC