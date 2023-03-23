NTSB: Crews failed to de-ice road before massive Texas crash

Posted/updated on: March 23, 2023 at 2:34 pm

DALLAS (AP) — Federal officials say that the company responsible for maintaining a Texas interstate where 130 vehicles crashed in icy conditions two years ago, killing six, failed to address the deteriorating road conditions. The National Transportation Safety Board said that the portion of Interstate 35 West in Fort Worth — which is elevated — was not treated with salt on the morning of the Feb. 11, 2021, crash. The agency said that while North Tarrant Express Mobility Partners Segment 3 crews had pretreated the southbound lanes of I-35W 44 hours earlier with a liquid brine solution, crews checking about 45 minutes before the crash didn’t recognize that the elevated portion of the interstate where the crash occurred needed additional de-icing. The company didn’t immediately comment.

