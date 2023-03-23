After redemptive appearance in ‘The Mandalorian’, Ahmed Best thanks fans

(SPOILERS) If anyone deserved a bit of redemption in the Star Wars universe, it's actor Ahmed Best. The actor, who played Jar Jar Binks in the prequel trilogy — and who has admitted the backlash from it nearly cost him his life by suicide — got possibly the biggest redemption of all in the eyes of fans in the latest episode of The Mandalorian.

Ending months of speculation, it was revealed that Best's Jedi character Kelleran Beq was the one who saved poor little Grogu from the great Jedi Purge in a flashback scene set during the events of Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith.

Beq was seen dispatching clone troopers left and right — literally, with a lightsaber in each hand at one point — as he escorts "Baby Yoda" from the burning Jedi temple.

The redemption wasn't lost on the actor, who took to social media Wednesday with a gym picture — wearing an Episode I hat and Jedi symbol T-shirt no less — showing his appreciation to fans.

"Gratitude! Good to be back," Best began. "There is so much to say and share. It's going to take a couple of days. But, for now, I'll just say thank you to all that have held me up and made me better."

Incidentally, the character is the same one he played in Jedi Temple Challenge, a kids game show that ran on Disney+.

While Jar Jar was pilloried when Episode I came out in 1999, younger fans who grew up watching the prequels on DVD have since softened on the klutzy gungan.

That said, the "hate and venom" at the time was hard on Best, who has since admitted he once contemplated suicide because of it.

