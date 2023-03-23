Today is Thursday March 23, 2023
Ophthalmology practice agrees to pay over $2.9 million to settle kickback allegations

Posted/updated on: March 23, 2023 at 1:36 pm
Ophthalmology practice agrees to pay over .9 million to settle kickback allegationsSHERMAN – An ophthalmology provider group with offices in East Texas has agreed to pay $2,902,505 to resolve False Claims Act allegations. Federal officials name Arlington Ophthalmology Association, PLLC, d/b/a Kleiman Evangelista Eye Centers (“K&E”). According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Texas, officials say the company offered and paid kickbacks to optometrists to induce referrals of patients who were candidates for cataract surgery in violation of the False Claims Act and Anti-Kickback Statute. K&E has offices in Arlington, Dallas, Plano, Southlake, Mount Pleasant, and Gun Barrel City.



