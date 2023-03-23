Today is Thursday March 23, 2023
Surge in eating disorders spurs state legislative action

Posted/updated on: March 23, 2023 at 12:53 pm
DENVER (AP) — Lawmakers in states including Colorado, California, Texas, and New York are taking big legislative swings at the eating disorder crisis. It’s estimated that around 30 million Americans — about the population of Texas — will struggle with an eating disorder in their lifetime. Every year about 10,000 die from the illness. The proposals include prohibiting the sale of weight loss pills to minors; blocking the use of body mass index, or BMI, in determining treatment; and restricting social media algorithms from promoting content that could exacerbate the illness. Among the most common eating disorders is anorexia, which typically involves restrictive eating habits and extreme thinness. It can cause abnormally low blood pressure and organ damage.



