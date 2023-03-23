Noble E. Young Park Grand Opening April 6

Posted/updated on: March 23, 2023 at 12:29 pm

TYLER — The City of Tyler Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a grand opening at Noble E. Young Park to bring the community together to celebrate updates to the park, according to a news release. The event will be Thursday, April 6, at 5:30 p.m. Officials say the new and improved features include restrooms, an art mural, a parking lot with a new location, a mile-long and eight-foot-wide walking trail, picnic tables and benches, a pavilion, a children’s bike park, and an outdoor gym. The park is located on Towne Park Drive in southwestern Tyler. Funding for the project was provided through the Community Development Block Grant program. For more information about Tyler Parks and Rec improvement projects, visit this link or call (903) 531-1370.

