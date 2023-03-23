Man gets consecutive life sentences for sexual assault of East Texas children

Posted/updated on: March 23, 2023 at 11:31 am

ATHENS – A Waxahachie man was sentenced to consecutive life sentences for multiple charges involving the abuse of four East Texas children. According to our news partner KETK, the case began in Ellis County on a child porn tip and found its way to Henderson County, where the sentences were assessed. Jacob Tyler Weatherholtz, 34, drew two consecutive life sentences after pleading guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child, an additional life sentence for a separate offense of aggravated assault of a child, and 20 years in prison for indecency with a child. Officials say two girls had been sexually abused by Weatherholtz starting when they were around five years of age, and a young male had been sexually abused as well. A fourth victim was also identified, who officials said was under the age of one at the time of the sexual abuse.

“Watching the survivors and their families read their victim impact statements aloud was very emotional,” District Attorney Jenny Palmer said. “I am so proud of how hard these women and children fought to find their voice and confront their abuser in court. They all were extremely brave.” Weatherholtz is also facing charges in other counties.

