Azalea and Spring Flower Trail runs March 24-April 9

Posted/updated on: March 23, 2023 at 4:49 pm

TYLER — The 64th Annual Azalea & Spring Flower Trail runs through April 9 following a 10 a.m. kickoff Friday at the home of Joan Pyron on West Dobbs Street in Tyler. According to a news release from Visit Tyler, “residents and visitors alike are encouraged to take time to stroll through these picturesque gardens, join in on one of the many community events, and bask in the beauty that is Tyler in the spring.” As quoted in the release, Visit Tyler Vice President of Tourism & Servicing Susan Travis said, “This is the time of year where Tyler comes alive with colors. Everyone loves getting out in the spring in Tyler.” Along with the azaleas and spring flowers, the Trail will include a variety of activities for the whole family including art shows, festivals, historic home tours, live entertainment, plays, and more. For more information and a full list of events, visit this link.

