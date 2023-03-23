Three suspects arrested for reportedly forging stolen checks

Posted/updated on: March 23, 2023 at 9:33 am

WHITEHOUSE — Three men were arrested in East Texas for allegedly forging stolen checks adding up to thousands of dollars, the Whitehouse Police Department said. According to our news partner KETK, on Tuesday, Whitehouse police said officers stopped a vehicle leaving the scene of a disturbance that had just been reported. After talking to the individuals who called in, it was confirmed that the people in the vehicle they had stopped were involved in the disturbance. During the search of the vehicle, officers said they found several forged checks from a multitude of businesses. The stolen checks totaled up to thousands of dollars and lead to the arrests of Charles Clark, Cornelius Brooks and Emanuel Akpom, officials said. All three men were booked into the Smith County Jail and charged with forgery of a financial instrument.

