NCAA Men’s Sweet 16: What to know

Posted/updated on: March 23, 2023 at 9:39 am
(NEW YORK) -- After a short break, March Madness is back Thursday night with the men’s Sweet 16.

The field of 16 was set on Sunday when the second round of this year’s NCAA men's basketball tournament wrapped up.

The tournament, so far, has been filled with upsets and drama. Two no. 1 seeds have been eliminated from the competition, including the defending champion Kansas Jayhawks.

ABC News’ Will Reeve appeared on Good Morning America Thursday to preview the action as the Sweet 16 tips off:

