Today is Thursday March 23, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Cheech & Chong cooking up their own biopic

Posted/updated on: March 23, 2023 at 8:08 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

Stoner comedy kings Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong -- a.k.a. Cheech & Chong -- are teaming up for their first joint-screen collaboration in a decade, a biopic known for the time being as Untitled Cheech & Chong Project.

"We are excited to show the world how two dudes from completely different backgrounds got together, changed comedy, and made cannabis mainstream!" the duo said in a joint statement obtained by Entertainment Weekly.

Cheech & Chong rose to fame in the 1970s with their stand-up routines and Grammy-winning albums that centered on marijuana and counterculture before branching out into movies, starting with 1978's Up in Smoke, followed by Things Are Tough All Over in 1982, Still Smokin' in 1983 and The Corsican Brothers in 1984. They split up in 1985 but reunited sporadically projects like Cheech & Chong's Animated Movie in 2013.

Marin also pursued an acting career that included a regular role in the CBS series Nash Bridges and films including the 1996 Kevin Costner movie Tin Cup. Chong was arrested in 2003 for selling drug paraphernalia and spent almost a year in jail.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC