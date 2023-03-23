Today is Thursday March 23, 2023
In Brief: HBO Max working on Heidi Fleiss series, and more

Netflix has released the first-look trailer for its To All the Boys I've Loved Before spinoff, XO, KittyAnna Cathcart returns as Lara Jean's younger sister, Kitty Song Covey, in the 10-episode series, which finds the younger Covey sibling "jetting off on her very own adventure," per the streamer. "After making things happen for her sister...it’s time for Kitty to experience an epic story of her own. She’ll learn quickly that love is a lot harder when it’s your own heart on the line." John CorbettSarayu BlueAnthony KeyvanGia KimSang Heon LeePeter Turnwald and Regan Aliyah round out the main cast. XO, Kitty streams May 18th on Netflix...

Variety reports HBO Max is developing a drama series based on the life of Heidi Fleiss, the former madam who ran an upscale prostitution ring in Los Angeles that earned her the nickname "The Hollywood Madam." She was arrested in the early 1990s on multiple charges and ultimately served nearly two years in prison before appearing on reality TV shows like Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew and Celebrity Big Brother. Fleiss' story was previously depicted in the 2004 USA Network made-for-TV movie Call Me: The Rise and Fall of Heidi Fleiss, starring Jamie-Lynn Sigler...

Dick Van Dyke is reportedly recovering from minor injuries he suffered in possible weather-related car crash in Malibu, according to TMZ. Police responded to a call of a single-car accident last Wednesday morning, and when deputies arrived they found Van Dyke, 97, behind the wheel of a 2018 Lexus LS 500 that he'd crashed into a gate, sources tell the gossip website. The film and TV icon was reportedly bleeding from the nose and mouth and might have suffered a concussion, the sources tell TMZ, adding that he was treated at the scene by paramedics and returned to his home...

