Today is Thursday March 23, 2023
Escape-artist Missouri bear heads to Texas zoo with moat

Posted/updated on: March 23, 2023 at 4:01 am
ST. LOUIS (AP) — An escape-artist bear from Missouri is headed to a Texas zoo with a moat in hopes it will put an end to his wandering. The St. Louis Zoo cited the “specific and unique personality” of the Andean bear named Ben in announcing the move Tuesday. His soon-to-be home at the Gladys Porter Zoo near South Padre Island in Brownsville, Texas, has a long history of working with Andean bears. But it’s still adding some extra security measures. Ben gained notoriety in February by busting out of his habitat twice. Regina Mossotti, the St. Louis Zoo’s vice president of animal care, says he’s “playful” and that the zoo would have loved to keep him.



