Today is Wednesday March 22, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Oil exec held for five years in Venezuela sues Citgo for $100M

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2023 at 5:14 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) — One of the six oil executives with a Texas-based company who was imprisoned five years in Venezuela is suing his company for $100 million. The lawsuit alleges his company abandoned him and his family as he endured horrific prison conditions for a crime he didn’t commit. Tomeu Vadell worked for Houston-based Citgo and was lured to Caracas in 2017 to attend a meeting at the headquarters of Citgo’s parent company, the Venezuelan-run oil giant known as PDVSA. Venezuelan officials convicted Vadell and his colleagues of embezzlement. Vadell was freed in October as part of a prisoner exchange between Venezuela and the U.S. Citgo denies Vadell’s allegations, saying it supported him and his family.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC