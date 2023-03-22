Today is Wednesday March 22, 2023
Nadel to miss start of 29th season as lead on Rangers radio

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2023 at 4:27 pm
ARLINGTON (AP) — Hall of Fame broadcaster Eric Nadel says he will miss the start of his 29th season as the lead voice on Texas Rangers radio broadcasts while getting treatment for some mental health issues. Nadel said in a statement Wednesday that he is dealing with anxiety, insomnia and depression, and that they are preventing him from doing the job he loves. No timetable was given for his return. The 71-year-old Nadel has long been an advocate for people dealing with mental health issues. He has been a part of Rangers broadcasts for 44 years and has been the lead radio voice since 1995.



