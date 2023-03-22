Wendi McLendon-Covey says killing off Jeff Garlin on ‘The Goldbergs’ was “a long time coming”

Losing a loved one can be hard on a family, but apparently that wasn't the case for the cast of The Goldbergs. As reported, Jeff Garlin's Murray was killed off between seasons 9 and 10 to cover for the actor having parted ways with ABC after accusations of bullying and other behavior.

The show's matriarch, Wendi McLendon-Covey, just admitted to Sirius XM's Radio Andy host Andy Cohen the situation was "a long time coming."

"That it finally happened, it was like, 'OK, OK. Finally, someone is listening to us,'" she continued.

However, McLendon-Covey did admit the loss of Murray was compounded by the real-life death of her Goldbergs TV dad, George Segal, who died in 2021.

"To have to go through another loss on a sitcom, you know, you can't keep asking your audience to mourn people," she said, adding, "That's not why they tune in."

That said, after shedding some light on the obviously touchy topic, the actress asked Cohen if they could change the subject, and he complied.

She explained it was exhausting recapping the events, because of the "PTSD of it all."

The star of the upcoming comedy Paint also added, "I feel like the less people know about [the situation], the better. No one ... benefits from knowing anything."

In 2022, Garlin announced he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

It was recently announced that the current 10th season of The Goldbergs would be the show's last.

