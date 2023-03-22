Today is Wednesday March 22, 2023
Explosion, fire injure one at Houston-area chemical plant

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2023 at 2:40 pm
PASADENA (AP) — Officials are investigating an explosion and fire at a chemical plant in suburban Houston that injured at least one person. It was not immediately known what caused Wednesday’s blast at the plant in the city of Pasadena. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says in a tweet that the injured person was taken to a hospital. The person’s condition was not immediately made public. Local news broadcasts showed a large ball of fire at the plant followed by large plumes of black smoke. The fire later appeared to have been extinguished. The facility is owned by INEOS Phenol and produces Cumene, used to make various products including pesticides and cleaning products.



