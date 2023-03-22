Today is Wednesday March 22, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


National website ranks top places to live in Texas

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2023 at 1:49 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DALLAS (KRLD) – A national website that provides information on schools, colleges, cities, and companies ranks the 644 best places to live in Texas. Niche, a ranking and review website, says no. 1 is Cinco Ranch, a Houston neighborhood. No. 2 is The Woodlands, a suburb of Houston. No. 3 is Greenwood Hills, a neighborhood in the Dallas suburb of Richardson. No. 4 is the Dallas-Fort Worth suburb of Coppell. And no.5 is Arapaho, another Richardson neighborhood. The rankings are based on public schools, housing, crime and safety, nightlife, diversity, and how good the communities are in general for families.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC