National website ranks top places to live in Texas

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2023 at 1:49 pm

DALLAS (KRLD) – A national website that provides information on schools, colleges, cities, and companies ranks the 644 best places to live in Texas. Niche, a ranking and review website, says no. 1 is Cinco Ranch, a Houston neighborhood. No. 2 is The Woodlands, a suburb of Houston. No. 3 is Greenwood Hills, a neighborhood in the Dallas suburb of Richardson. No. 4 is the Dallas-Fort Worth suburb of Coppell. And no.5 is Arapaho, another Richardson neighborhood. The rankings are based on public schools, housing, crime and safety, nightlife, diversity, and how good the communities are in general for families.

Go Back