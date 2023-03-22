Smith County receives Safety Achievement Award

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2023 at 1:34 pm

TYLER — Smith County received the 2022 Safety Achievement Award from the Texas Association of Counties Risk Management Pool. According to a news release, the award was earned for the county’s record of maintaining a strong commitment to safety in the workplace, as well as for controlling workers’ compensation claims. Smith County employees will be formally presented with the award at an upcoming County Management and Risk Conference. Smith County received a banner this week to announce the award, and several departments took turns taking pictures with it. Road and Bridge employees are pictured at left.

To qualify for the award, the county must participate in the Texas Association of Counties Risk Management Pool’s Workers’ Compensation Program, have a safety program or accident prevention plan, and meet additional criteria. Through its commitment to safe practices among county employees, Smith County works to reduce employee injuries and obtain substantial savings for taxpayers by minimizing workers’ compensation costs, according to the release.

