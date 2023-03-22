UT Tyler University Academy-Longview receives top school distinction

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2023 at 12:59 pm

TYLER – The University of Texas at Tyler University Academy Longview campus has made the national CHILDREN AT RISK School List as an A/A+ school for 2022. According to a news release, UA Longview is ranked No. 20 out of 3,967 elementary schools. “We are pleased that the University Academy at Longview campus has been recognized with this designation,” said Dr. Jo Ann Simmons, University Academy superintendent as quoted in a news release. “This recognition celebrates the work of our teachers, administrators, staff and students.” CHILDREN AT RISK is a nonprofit organization that aims to help parents, educators and community members understand how their schools are performing and spark dialogue on the quality of public education across Texas, according to the release.

