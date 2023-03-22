Today is Wednesday March 22, 2023
Trial delayed for Capitol riot suspects

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2023 at 12:09 pm
Trial delayed for Capitol riot suspectsWASHINGTON, D.C. (KRLD) — The trial of two East Texas men on charges related to the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol has been delayed. A federal judge has granted the delay in the trial of Longview resident Ryan Nichols and Carthage resident Alex Harkrider, set for March 27, because of a surgery taking place in the family of one of Nichols’s attorneys. But that was not the original reason Nichols’s lawyers requested the delay. They asked for more time to go through additional hours of video taken at the Capitol that were recently released. Also, they say that nichols’s physical and mental health badly declined during the time he was incarcerated in federal prison, to the point that he is “a shell of his former self.” He was released for home confinement last November.



