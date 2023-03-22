Today is Wednesday March 22, 2023
Shooting reported at Denver high school, two adults hospitalized

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2023 at 11:58 am
(DENVER) -- Two adults have been hospitalized following a shooting at East High School in Denver, according to Denver police.

Authorities said they believe the suspect is no longer at the scene.

The high school is on lockdown, with all students in their third period classrooms, according to Denver Public Schools.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

