Today is Wednesday March 22, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Palestine City Council Member Vicky Chivers dies

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2023 at 11:29 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Palestine City Council Member Vicky Chivers diesPALESTINE – The City of Palestine announced Wednesday they are mourning the death of District 3 Council Member and Mayor Pro Tem Vicky Chivers. According to our news partner KETK, the city said Chivers died Tuesday and had served as council member for District 3 since 2002. “Ms. Chivers been a constant in our city government for more than 20 years and a pillar in the community,” Mayor Justin Florence said in a prepared statement. “Not only have we lost a great city and community leader, but we have lost a sister, mother, cousin, mentor and friend.”

The statement continued, “We have truly suffered a great loss and the reality has not set in. On behalf of the City of Palestine and the Florence family, our thoughts and prayers go out to her family.” Plans for a service were expected to be announced soon, according to the city, and the City Council will meet within the next 10 days to call for a special election in November 2023 for the District 3 vacancy.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC