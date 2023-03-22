Palestine City Council Member Vicky Chivers dies

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2023 at 11:29 am

PALESTINE – The City of Palestine announced Wednesday they are mourning the death of District 3 Council Member and Mayor Pro Tem Vicky Chivers. According to our news partner KETK, the city said Chivers died Tuesday and had served as council member for District 3 since 2002. “Ms. Chivers been a constant in our city government for more than 20 years and a pillar in the community,” Mayor Justin Florence said in a prepared statement. “Not only have we lost a great city and community leader, but we have lost a sister, mother, cousin, mentor and friend.”

The statement continued, “We have truly suffered a great loss and the reality has not set in. On behalf of the City of Palestine and the Florence family, our thoughts and prayers go out to her family.” Plans for a service were expected to be announced soon, according to the city, and the City Council will meet within the next 10 days to call for a special election in November 2023 for the District 3 vacancy.

