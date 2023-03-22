Busy day for Tyler City Council

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2023 at 2:26 pm

TYLER — Several key items were addressed by the Tyler City Council at its Wednesday meeting. The Council approved a $1,745,800 contract for the design of the Southside Wastewater Treatment Plant Aeration Basin and Final Clarifier Improvements project. Officials point out that the plant was built in 1955, and they say it has an aging system that needs rehabilitation.

The Council also authorized the Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization to enter into an agreement to develop a railroad crossing analysis and inventory for each rail line in Smith County. The project aims to develop an inventory of the Smith County rail network and build a database of the activity level on each rail line. Additionally, officials say each street intersection with a rail line will also be analyzed to create a prioritized list for intersection improvements. By the way, the Metropolitan Planning Organization Transportation Policy Committee has a meeting set for Thursday to consider three items.

In other action, the Council approved a $559,148.55 contract for the 2023 seal coat project, which includes 12.58 lane miles of work on eight city streets. “Sealcoating preserves asphalt and extends the life of our streets,” said City Engineer Darin Jennings as quoted in a news release. Construction is expected to begin in June and be completed by August. For a further look at these items and other city news, click here and scroll down to “Tyler News.”

