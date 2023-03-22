Broadway musical adaptation of NBC’s ‘Smash’ hitting the stage in 2024

Smash, the short-lived Broadway musical-themed NBC show, is coming to the Great White Way in 2024.

In an announcement Wednesday, the TV show's producers Steven Spielberg and Neil Meron trumpeted that a Broadway version of the musical series about a Broadway musical will be directed by The Producers Tony winner Susan Stroman for the 2024-25 season.

The upcoming production will feature beloved songs from the series, which was about the mounting of a fictitious Marilyn Monroe musical called Bombshell, but also new tracks from Hairspray legends Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman.

Starring Katharine McPhee, Megan Hilty and Debra Messing, Smash only ran for two seasons, but Spielberg noted how it remains "near and dear" to his heart.

He adds, "It was always my hope that a musical inspired by the show would eventually come to the stage. We now have an incredible creative team, and I'm looking forward to completing the Smash journey which began with my producing partners over ten years ago."

Meron added, "Ever since the show ended in 2012, not a week goes by that someone doesn't ask us when will they see Smash as a musical. We think we've come up with something the die-hard series fans will love but that will also be exciting for people who never saw an episode of the show."

