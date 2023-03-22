Today is Wednesday March 22, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Willie Nelson honored with Texas educational endowment

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2023 at 10:58 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (AP) — Weeks after winning more Grammys, Willie Nelson’s next honor is a university endowment in Texas. The 89-year-old country music icon is the namesake of the new Willie Nelson Endowment for Uplifting Rural Communities at the University of Texas’ LBJ School of Public Affairs. The school announced the endowment Wednesday and praised the Texas native for his working supporting farming and rural communities. At the Grammys last month, Nelson won best country album for “A Beautiful Time” and best country solo performance for “Live Forever.” He has won a dozen Grammys in all over the course his career.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC