Willie Nelson honored with Texas educational endowment

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2023 at 10:58 am

AUSTIN (AP) — Weeks after winning more Grammys, Willie Nelson’s next honor is a university endowment in Texas. The 89-year-old country music icon is the namesake of the new Willie Nelson Endowment for Uplifting Rural Communities at the University of Texas’ LBJ School of Public Affairs. The school announced the endowment Wednesday and praised the Texas native for his working supporting farming and rural communities. At the Grammys last month, Nelson won best country album for “A Beautiful Time” and best country solo performance for “Live Forever.” He has won a dozen Grammys in all over the course his career.

