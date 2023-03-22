Today is Wednesday March 22, 2023
Miranda Lambert to hold book signing in Lindale

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2023 at 11:11 am
Miranda Lambert to hold book signing in LindaleLINDALE — Miranda Lambert has begun selling tickets to book signings for her new cookbook “Y’all Eat Yet?” with the final stop of the book tour being held in Lindale, according to our news partner KETK. “At each event, you’ll get a chance to meet Miranda Lambert and have your copy of her new book signed,” the book’s website said. The book tour is set to begin in New York City, before heading to Los Angeles and making it’s final stop in Lindale on May 9 at The Pink Pistol. Tickets are $38.11 plus fees, and only two tickets are allowed per order. “My first book tour,” Lambert said in an announcement. “Let’s go y’all!”



