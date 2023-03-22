Three kids, one adult killed in domestic mass shooting in South Carolina

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2023 at 8:57 am

(SUMTER, S.C.) -- Three children and one man were killed in an apparent domestic mass shooting in South Carolina, authorities said.

A second man, who authorities believe was the shooter, was also found dead at the scene Tuesday night, the Sumter Police Department said.

Additional information was not immediately available. Police in Sumter, about 45 miles east of Columbia, said they didn't believe there's a threat to the public.

