Today is Wednesday March 22, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Three kids, one adult killed in domestic mass shooting in South Carolina

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2023 at 8:57 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


kali9/Getty Images

(SUMTER, S.C.) -- Three children and one man were killed in an apparent domestic mass shooting in South Carolina, authorities said.

A second man, who authorities believe was the shooter, was also found dead at the scene Tuesday night, the Sumter Police Department said.

Additional information was not immediately available. Police in Sumter, about 45 miles east of Columbia, said they didn't believe there's a threat to the public.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC