Vanessa Hudgens heads to Philippines to explore her family’s Asian roots in travel documentary

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2023 at 8:06 am
High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens is set to shoot a travel documentary that will take her to the Philippines, her mother's homeland.

The as-yet-untitled project, filming in Palawan and Manila later this month, will focus on the close relationship between the 34-year-old actress' Filipino mom, Gina, and sister, Stella.

“I feel like ours is such a relatable story to so many women all over the world,” Hudgens said in a statement on Tuesday. “The more that we can share, the more we can lift each other up.”

Following her breakout role in High School Musical, Hudgens went on to star in Spring Breakers, Gimme Shelter, Bad Boys for Life, and Tick, Tick …Boom! She's also set to reprise her role as weapons expert Kelly in Bad Boys 4, alongside Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

