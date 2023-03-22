In Brief: Anne Hathaway goes pop with ‘Mother Mary’, and more

We Crashed star Anne Hathaway and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Michaela Coel have been tapped to lead the cast of the upcoming movie Mother Mary, according to Deadline. The film, directed by The Green Knight filmmaker David Lowery, is about the relationship between a fictional pop star and a fashion designer, played by Hathaway and Coel, respectively. Jack Antonoff and Charli XCX will write and produce original songs for the film, with an original score composed by Daniel Hart...

Variety reports The Theory of Everything's Eddie Redmayne will executive produce and star in The Day of the Jackal, Peacock and Sky’s upcoming reimagining of Frederick Forsyth’s novel and Universal’s film of the same name. Redmayne will play the titular character, who is hired by the OAS, a French dissident organization, to kill then-president of France Charles de Gaulle...

Rashida Jones is the latest addition to the growing cast of In the Blink of An Eye, the upcoming feature from Finding Nemo and WALL-E director Andrew Stanton, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She joins Saturday Night Live alum Kate McKinnon in the film that "follows three storylines, spanning thousands of years,“ that “intersect and reflect on hope, connection and the circle of life." Jones’ character, per THR, is an anthropology professor who is taking care of her dying mother...

