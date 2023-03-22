North Korea launches ‘multiple’ missiles in tests as US-South Korea drills continue

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2023 at 5:56 am

omersukrugoksu/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- North Korea launched "multiple" missiles on Wednesday, South Korean military officials said.

The missiles amounted to a fourth round of test launches in 10 days, coming as the United States and South Korea near the close on Thursday of 11 days of training exercises in the region.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff sent a short statement acknowledging “the military detected several cruise missiles fired from South Hamkyung Province at 1015 towards the East Sea.”

The North fired a short-range ballistic missile into the East Sea during what it claimed to be tactical "nuclear counterattack" drills on the weekend.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back